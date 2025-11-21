Charter Communications, Inc. $CHTR Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,231,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,944 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 6.03% of Charter Communications worth $3,365,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHTR. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 113.7% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,273 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 11.8% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. WBI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 74.9% during the second quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Charter Communications news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.18, for a total value of $271,416.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,146 shares in the company, valued at $2,294,822.28. The trade was a 10.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications stock opened at $194.71 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.00 and a twelve month high of $437.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $246.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.47.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.66 by ($1.32). Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $280.00 target price (down from $350.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $329.56.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

