Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC Increases Stock Position in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 39.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,988 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 2.1% in the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 8,293 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.9% during the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Ted Buchan & Co grew its position in Starbucks by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Ted Buchan & Co now owns 8,066 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co increased its stake in Starbucks by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 2,384 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp purchased 11,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $994,500.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 53,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,513,160. The trade was a 28.26% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Dbs Bank cut shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research upgraded Starbucks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $100.00 target price on Starbucks and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.44.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $82.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.38, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.02. Starbucks Corporation has a 52-week low of $75.50 and a 52-week high of $117.46.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.84%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 151.22%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

