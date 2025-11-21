JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF $JQUA Shares Purchased by Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC

Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 703.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,807 shares during the period. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF makes up about 5.7% of Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC owned approximately 0.22% of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF worth $15,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JQUA. Keystone Global Partners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 77.7% during the second quarter. Keystone Global Partners LLC now owns 117,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,069,000 after buying an additional 51,468 shares in the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Norden Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 7,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 1.5%

JQUA stock opened at $60.26 on Friday. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $49.25 and a 12 month high of $63.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.93.

JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

