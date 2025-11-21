Willis Investment Counsel Buys 15,866 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. $DCI

Willis Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 86.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 15,866 shares during the quarter. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 5,112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Donaldson in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 113.9% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 266.7% in the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donaldson Stock Performance

NYSE DCI opened at $84.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.82. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.45 and a 12-month high of $88.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $802.50 million during the quarter. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 29.50%. Sell-side analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Donaldson from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Donaldson from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Donaldson from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Donaldson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Guillermo Briseno sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $1,066,905.00. Following the transaction, the president owned 25,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,170.27. This trade represents a 34.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Trudy A. Rautio sold 31,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total value of $2,550,724.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 29,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,345,226.80. This represents a 52.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 63,900 shares of company stock valued at $5,129,264 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Featured Articles

