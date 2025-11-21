Telemark Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 100,000 Twilio Inc. $TWLO

Telemark Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,436,000. Twilio comprises about 1.1% of Telemark Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Telemark Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Twilio at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Twilio by 7.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 440,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,818,000 after acquiring an additional 29,800 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Twilio during the second quarter worth about $241,000. Wisconsin Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth about $438,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Twilio by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 21,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,514 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $186,645.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 128,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,792,661.12. The trade was a 1.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 12,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $1,345,050.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 220,383 shares in the company, valued at $22,939,666.47. This represents a 5.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,515 shares of company stock valued at $4,673,128. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Price Performance

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $118.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.51 and a fifty-two week high of $151.95. The firm has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 290.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.57.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Twilio had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 1.37%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Twilio has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.170-1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Twilio from $146.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. FBN Securities raised shares of Twilio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.26.

View Our Latest Analysis on TWLO

Twilio Profile

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.