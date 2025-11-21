ASP Isotopes Inc. $ASPI Stock Holdings Decreased by Telemark Asset Management LLC

Telemark Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,425,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.70% of ASP Isotopes worth $10,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rovida Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ASP Isotopes in the second quarter valued at about $16,148,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of ASP Isotopes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $331,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of ASP Isotopes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,272,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ASP Isotopes by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,348,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,924,000 after acquiring an additional 94,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rovida Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in ASP Isotopes by 528.6% during the second quarter. Rovida Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,000 shares during the last quarter. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at ASP Isotopes

In related news, CEO Robert Ainscow sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $506,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,579,693 shares in the company, valued at $11,863,494.43. This represents a 4.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd Wider sold 74,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total transaction of $649,186.08. Following the sale, the director owned 710,230 shares in the company, valued at $6,221,614.80. This trade represents a 9.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 473,699 shares of company stock valued at $4,225,902. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital set a $15.00 target price on shares of ASP Isotopes in a report on Monday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of ASP Isotopes in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ASP Isotopes in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

ASP Isotopes Stock Performance

ASPI opened at $6.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 14.72, a quick ratio of 14.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.56 and its 200-day moving average is $8.78. The stock has a market cap of $620.24 million, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 3.28. ASP Isotopes Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $14.49.

ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 million. ASP Isotopes had a negative net margin of 1,259.12% and a negative return on equity of 253.04%. On average, analysts predict that ASP Isotopes Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About ASP Isotopes

ASP Isotopes Inc, a development stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It engages in the production and commercialization of Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company is also developing Quantum Enrichment technology to produce Ytterbium-176, Nickel-64, Lithium 6, Lithium7, and Uranium-235.

