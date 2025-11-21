Telemark Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 100,000 Nextpower Inc. $NXT

Telemark Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nextpower Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,437,000. Telemark Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Nextpower as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bryce Point Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nextpower during the second quarter worth about $998,000. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Nextpower by 65.1% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 8,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Nextpower by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,138,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,900,000 after buying an additional 35,642 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Nextpower by 323.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 74,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 56,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Nextpower by 22.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 157,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,643,000 after buying an additional 28,683 shares during the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nextpower

In other Nextpower news, President Howard Wenger sold 5,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $391,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 409,039 shares in the company, valued at $30,677,925. This represents a 1.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Watkins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total value of $918,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 16,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,967.45. The trade was a 37.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,460 shares of company stock worth $5,970,201. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NXT shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Nextpower in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird set a $100.00 price target on Nextpower in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nextpower in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Nextpower in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Nextpower from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nextpower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.76.

Nextpower Stock Down 4.3%

Nextpower stock opened at $85.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.49 and its 200 day moving average is $69.07. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.31. Nextpower Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.29 and a twelve month high of $112.74.

Nextpower (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $905.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.53 million. Nextpower had a return on equity of 35.05% and a net margin of 17.08%. Nextpower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.040-4.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nextpower Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

About Nextpower

Nextpower, formerly known as Nextracker, an energy solutions company, provides solar trackers and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

Further Reading

