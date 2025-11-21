Willis Investment Counsel Purchases 2,748 Shares of Lamar Advertising Company $LAMR

Willis Investment Counsel grew its position in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.3% in the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 29,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.6% in the first quarter. SWS Partners now owns 15,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 7.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LAMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lamar Advertising from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Lamar Advertising in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lamar Advertising currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.75.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

Shares of LAMR opened at $127.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 1.36. Lamar Advertising Company has a 12 month low of $99.84 and a 12 month high of $135.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.06. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The firm had revenue of $585.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Company will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is 145.54%.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

