Telemark Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Novanta Inc. $NOVT

Telemark Asset Management LLC increased its position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 66.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Novanta comprises 1.8% of Telemark Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Telemark Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Novanta worth $19,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Novanta by 329.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Novanta by 65.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NOVT opened at $99.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.37 and a beta of 1.54. Novanta Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.27 and a twelve month high of $175.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.88.

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $247.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.95 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 6.41%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Novanta has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.240-3.300 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.870-0.930 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Novanta declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 18th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have issued reports on NOVT. Wall Street Zen downgraded Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Novanta from $139.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Novanta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Novanta from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novanta presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

