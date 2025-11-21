Ubiquiti Inc. $UI Stock Position Increased by Willis Investment Counsel

Willis Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report) by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the quarter. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UI. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 232,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,521,000 after purchasing an additional 132,816 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Ubiquiti in the first quarter worth approximately $34,013,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the first quarter valued at $18,897,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 108,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,785,000 after acquiring an additional 47,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the 1st quarter worth $11,363,000. 4.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ubiquiti Trading Down 3.7%
NYSE UI opened at $515.35 on Friday. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.00 and a 1-year high of $803.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $668.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $516.56. The company has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a PE ratio of 43.78 and a beta of 1.49.
Ubiquiti Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is currently 24.46%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
UI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Ubiquiti in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ubiquiti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. UBS Group set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Ubiquiti in a research note on Monday, August 25th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 target price on shares of Ubiquiti in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $299.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ubiquiti presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $591.67.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UI
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CAO Kevin Radigan sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.58, for a total transaction of $201,803.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,973.44. This trade represents a 11.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 93.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Ubiquiti
Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ubiquiti
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- 3 Big Tech Stocks Sliding: What’s Behind the Drop?
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Wall Street Sees a Winner in Take-Two Stock. Should You?
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Datavault AI Just Raised Guidance by 400%—Are You Paying Attention?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.