Ubiquiti Inc. $UI Stock Position Increased by Willis Investment Counsel

Willis Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report) by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the quarter. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UI. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 232,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,521,000 after purchasing an additional 132,816 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Ubiquiti in the first quarter worth approximately $34,013,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the first quarter valued at $18,897,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 108,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,785,000 after acquiring an additional 47,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the 1st quarter worth $11,363,000. 4.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

Ubiquiti Trading Down 3.7%

NYSE UI opened at $515.35 on Friday. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.00 and a 1-year high of $803.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $668.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $516.56. The company has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a PE ratio of 43.78 and a beta of 1.49.

Ubiquiti Dividend Announcement

Ubiquiti ( NYSE:UI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.98. Ubiquiti had a return on equity of 166.22% and a net margin of 27.66%.The firm had revenue of $733.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.38 million. As a group, analysts predict that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is currently 24.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Ubiquiti in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ubiquiti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. UBS Group set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Ubiquiti in a research note on Monday, August 25th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 target price on shares of Ubiquiti in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $299.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ubiquiti presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $591.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UI

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Kevin Radigan sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.58, for a total transaction of $201,803.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,973.44. This trade represents a 11.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 93.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ubiquiti

(Free Report)

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.