Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC Makes New $976,000 Investment in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF $BILS

Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BILS. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,870,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,588,000 after purchasing an additional 298,947 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 53.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 857,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,221,000 after buying an additional 297,733 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 829.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 132,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,193,000 after buying an additional 118,338 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 266,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,452,000 after acquiring an additional 101,783 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 392,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,060,000 after acquiring an additional 90,987 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BILS opened at $99.37 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $98.99 and a 52 week high of $99.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.31.

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

