Willis Investment Counsel Buys 8,302 Shares of Toro Company (The) $TTC

Willis Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Toro Company (The) (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 93.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,302 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Toro were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,495,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,514,000 after purchasing an additional 169,865 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Toro by 16.4% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,187,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,314 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 1,184.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,963,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,429 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Toro by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,534,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,654,000 after purchasing an additional 434,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Toro by 3.2% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,077,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,407,000 after buying an additional 33,920 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Toro from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Toro from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Toro from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Toro in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.60.

NYSE TTC opened at $68.00 on Friday. Toro Company has a 1 year low of $62.34 and a 1 year high of $89.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.80 and a 200 day moving average of $74.80.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.02. Toro had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 7.37%.The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Toro has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.150-4.150 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Toro Company will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 7th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is 46.06%.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

