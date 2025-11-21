Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (ZTR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on January 29th

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, January 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 12th.
Virtus Total Return Fund Stock Performance
Shares of ZTR stock opened at $6.36 on Friday. Virtus Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $6.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.28.
Virtus Total Return Fund Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Virtus Total Return Fund
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Wall Street Sees a Winner in Take-Two Stock. Should You?
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Datavault AI Just Raised Guidance by 400%—Are You Paying Attention?
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Peter Thiel Dumps NVIDIA and Slashes Tesla Stake—Is the AI Bubble About to Pop?
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.