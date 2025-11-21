Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (ZTR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on January 29th

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, January 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 12th.

Virtus Total Return Fund Stock Performance

Shares of ZTR stock opened at $6.36 on Friday. Virtus Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $6.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.28.

Virtus Total Return Fund Company Profile

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

