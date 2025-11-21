Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIOGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0355 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 23rd.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of HIO opened at $3.71 on Friday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $4.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.85 and a 200 day moving average of $3.90.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

