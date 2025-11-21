Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 94,136 Shares of FedEx Corporation $FDX

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,545,371 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,136 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,033,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 250.5% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,529 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on FDX. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Truist Financial set a $285.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $279.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $254.00 to $298.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.13.

FedEx Trading Up 0.3%

FDX stock opened at $263.24 on Friday. FedEx Corporation has a one year low of $194.29 and a one year high of $308.53. The stock has a market cap of $62.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $244.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 16.33%. FedEx’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.