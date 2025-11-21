Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. $IR

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,297,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 574,437 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,106,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 150.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 95.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.90.

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $74.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.98. The company has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.22, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $65.61 and a one year high of $106.03.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Ingersoll Rand’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.310 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is presently 5.93%.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

