Putnam Managed (NYSE:PMM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Putnam Managed (NYSE:PMM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0265 per share on Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 23rd.

Putnam Managed Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of PMM opened at $6.08 on Friday. Putnam Managed has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $6.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.97.

Institutional Trading of Putnam Managed

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PMM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Putnam Managed by 18.7% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Putnam Managed by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Putnam Managed by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 280,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 4,283 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Putnam Managed by 4.8% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 131,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 5,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Putnam Managed during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 13.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Putnam Managed

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

