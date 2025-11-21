Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:DMO)

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMOGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 23rd.

NYSE DMO opened at $11.76 on Friday. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.87.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

