ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Announces $0.36 Monthly Dividend

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock opened at $43.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.83. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $39.65 and a 52-week high of $51.87.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

