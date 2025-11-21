Head to Head Contrast: Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL) and Omnitek Engineering (OTCMKTS:OMTK)

Volatility & Risk

Omnitek Engineering has a beta of -0.25, indicating that its share price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paul Mueller has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Omnitek Engineering and Paul Mueller’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omnitek Engineering 7.23% -8.00% 10.57% Paul Mueller 12.37% 37.76% 18.67%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Omnitek Engineering and Paul Mueller”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omnitek Engineering $1.02 million 0.30 -$170,000.00 $0.02 0.70 Paul Mueller $248.59 million 1.77 $29.67 million $40.20 11.77

Paul Mueller has higher revenue and earnings than Omnitek Engineering. Omnitek Engineering is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Paul Mueller, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Paul Mueller beats Omnitek Engineering on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Omnitek Engineering

Omnitek Engineering Corp. develops and sells technology to convert diesel engines to an alternative fuel, natural gas engines, and complementary products in the United States and internationally. It offers conversion kits for converting diesel engines to run on an alternative fuel, including compressed, liquefied, and renewable natural gas, as well as liquid petroleum gas; natural gas engines and components; and high-pressure natural gas coalescing filters. The company's products are used for stationary applications; and the transportation market, such as light commercial vehicles, minibuses, heavy-duty trucks, and municipal buses, as well as rail and marine applications. It sells and delivers its products through its distributors, system integrators, fleet operators, and engine conversion companies, as well as directly to end-users. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Vista, California.

About Paul Mueller

Paul Mueller Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufactured equipment and components in the United States, North America, Asia, the Far East, the Netherlands, EU countries, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four reportable segments: Dairy Farm Equipment, Industrial Equipment, Field Fabrication, and Transportation. The Dairy Farm Equipment segment offers milk cooling and storage equipment and accessories, refrigeration units, and heat recovery equipment for use on dairy farms to independent dealers for resale, and directly to farmers; and services for farmers, as well as milk coolers for rent to farmers. The Industrial Equipment segment sells food, beverage, chemical, and industrial processing equipment; and biopharmaceutical and pure water equipment, as well as stainless steel, alloy processing, storage tanks, and heat transfer products. The Field Fabrication segment sells large, field-fabricated tanks and vessels, such as stainless steel storage tanks for sanitary and industrial process applications. The Transportation segment offers delivery of products to customers; backhauls of materials and components; and contract carriage for third parties. It serves its products in various industries, including animal health, beverage, brewing, chemical, dairy farm, dairy processing, food, heat transfer, HVAC, industrial construction, oil and gas, personal care, pharmaceutical, pure water, tank fabrication, and wine. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Springfield, Missouri.

