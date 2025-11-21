Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NCZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on February 26th

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 26th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Price Performance

NYSE:NCZ opened at $13.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.16. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $10.23 and a 52 week high of $14.44.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 56.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 3.0% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 276,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 8,149 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth $765,000.

About Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

