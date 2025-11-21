Numbers Protocol (NUM) Price Reaches $0.0073

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. Numbers Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.72 million and approximately $2.33 million worth of Numbers Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Numbers Protocol has traded down 23.2% against the US dollar. One Numbers Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Numbers Protocol Token Profile

Numbers Protocol’s genesis date was November 19th, 2021. Numbers Protocol’s total supply is 853,615,317 tokens and its circulating supply is 646,831,998 tokens. Numbers Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/numbers-protocol. Numbers Protocol’s official Twitter account is @numbersprotocol. The official website for Numbers Protocol is www.numbersprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Numbers Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/numbersprotocolio/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Numbers Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Numbers Protocol (NUM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Numbers Protocol has a current supply of 853,615,317 with 843,552,333 in circulation. The last known price of Numbers Protocol is 0.00711259 USD and is up 0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $1,863,136.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.numbersprotocol.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numbers Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numbers Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Numbers Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

