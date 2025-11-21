Zacks Research Forecasts DTE Energy’s Q2 Earnings (NYSE:DTE)

DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DTE Energy in a report released on Thursday, November 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.64. The consensus estimate for DTE Energy’s current full-year earnings is $7.18 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for DTE Energy’s Q1 2027 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $8.33 EPS.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 12.72%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. DTE Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.090-7.230 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 7.590-7.730 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $147.00 to $146.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DTE Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $144.00 target price on DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on DTE Energy from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.17.

DTE opened at $135.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.86. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $116.30 and a 12 month high of $143.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DTE Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DTE. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $567,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in DTE Energy by 5.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 208,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,470,000 after purchasing an additional 10,586 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in DTE Energy by 65.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,612,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,019,000 after purchasing an additional 637,378 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 181,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,152,000 after buying an additional 6,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,115,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

