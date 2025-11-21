Telsey Advisory Group Predicts Target FY2026 Earnings

Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group cut their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Target in a report released on Wednesday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now expects that the retailer will post earnings of $7.40 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.48. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Target’s current full-year earnings is $8.69 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Target’s Q4 2026 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $7.95 EPS.

Get Target alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TGT. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Target from $107.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Target from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Target from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.97.

Target Price Performance

Target stock opened at $83.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.19. Target has a 52 week low of $83.44 and a 52 week high of $145.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $25.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.44 billion. Target had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 3.72%.Target’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-8.000 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 63.4% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 263 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 2,530.0% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 263 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.15%.

Target Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.