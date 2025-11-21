ArbDoge AI (AIDOGE) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $2.57 Million

ArbDoge AI (AIDOGE) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 21st. ArbDoge AI has a market cap of $2.57 million and $6.77 million worth of ArbDoge AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ArbDoge AI token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ArbDoge AI has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ArbDoge AI alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82,797.32 or 0.99277785 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ArbDoge AI Profile

ArbDoge AI’s genesis date was April 15th, 2023. ArbDoge AI’s total supply is 191,609,763,385,755,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 174,696,993,047,725,000 tokens. ArbDoge AI’s official Twitter account is @arbdoge_ai. The official website for ArbDoge AI is arbdoge.ai. The official message board for ArbDoge AI is medium.com/@arbdogeai.

ArbDoge AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ArbDoge AI (AIDOGE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. ArbDoge AI has a current supply of 191,609,763,385,755,000 with 174,455,896,934,211,000 in circulation. The last known price of ArbDoge AI is 0 USD and is down -7.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $4,859,492.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbdoge.ai/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArbDoge AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArbDoge AI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ArbDoge AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ArbDoge AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ArbDoge AI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.