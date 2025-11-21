Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Receives “Buy” Rating from BTIG Research

BTIG Research restated their buy rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. BTIG Research currently has a $145.00 price objective on the healthcare product maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $159.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 1.7%

NYSE ABT opened at $124.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.06 and its 200-day moving average is $131.25. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $110.86 and a one year high of $141.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $215.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.30. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.40 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.180 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 29.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abbott Laboratories

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 172,800,851 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $23,502,644,000 after buying an additional 2,977,715 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,354,270 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,656,964,000 after purchasing an additional 689,517 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 61,614,739 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,251,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,076 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,293,067 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,184,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,554 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,763,415 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,948,117,000 after buying an additional 3,371,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

