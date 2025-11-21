Aerodrome Finance Price Hits $0.66 on Major Exchanges (AERO)

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. In the last seven days, Aerodrome Finance has traded 19.7% lower against the dollar. Aerodrome Finance has a market cap of $104.79 million and approximately $73.26 million worth of Aerodrome Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aerodrome Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $0.66 or 0.00000785 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Aerodrome Finance

Aerodrome Finance’s total supply is 1,788,875,569 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,975,820 tokens. Aerodrome Finance’s official website is aerodrome.finance. Aerodrome Finance’s official Twitter account is @aerodromefi. Aerodrome Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@aerodromefi.

Aerodrome Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aerodrome Finance (AERO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Aerodrome Finance has a current supply of 1,788,875,569.03906412 with 906,553,741.81575878 in circulation. The last known price of Aerodrome Finance is 0.69661305 USD and is down -12.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 428 active market(s) with $51,368,623.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aerodrome.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aerodrome Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aerodrome Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aerodrome Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

