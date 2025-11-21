Franklin Resources Inc. Has $1.49 Billion Position in AstraZeneca PLC $AZN

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,298,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,401 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,488,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AZN. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 149.3% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 59.8% during the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 376.0% in the 2nd quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $88.68 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $61.24 and a 52 week high of $90.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.34.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $15.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.75 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

