Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Increases Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd increased its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 52.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 287,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,485 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Datadog were worth $37,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Datadog during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the second quarter worth about $55,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 679.1% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in Datadog by 205.8% in the 2nd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $159.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.96 billion, a PE ratio of 514.74, a P/E/G ratio of 40.02 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.63 and a 1-year high of $201.69.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 3.32%.The company had revenue of $885.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Datadog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.020 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.54-0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DDOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Datadog from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Capital One Financial upped their price target on Datadog from $149.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Datadog from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Thirty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.38.

In other Datadog news, Director Shardul Shah sold 7,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.58, for a total transaction of $1,286,983.28. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 364,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,252,118.42. This represents a 2.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 100,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total transaction of $18,254,609.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 533,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,633,802.44. This trade represents a 15.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 2,132,226 shares of company stock valued at $333,155,098 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

