Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 1,362,441 Shares of Crh Plc $CRH

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,175,687 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,362,441 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in CRH were worth $1,394,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in CRH by 102.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CRH by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of CRH during the first quarter worth approximately $1,920,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its position in shares of CRH by 1.8% in the first quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 166,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,662,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CRH in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on CRH from $110.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on CRH from $135.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Bank of America started coverage on CRH in a research report on Friday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of CRH from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.54.

CRH Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRH opened at $108.38 on Friday. Crh Plc has a 52-week low of $76.75 and a 52-week high of $121.99. The company has a market capitalization of $72.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.55 and a 200-day moving average of $104.74.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.27. CRH had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 9.09%.The company had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. CRH’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. CRH has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.490-5.720 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crh Plc will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRH Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. CRH’s payout ratio is 22.11%.

About CRH

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

