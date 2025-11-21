Franklin Resources Inc. Has $795.96 Million Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,088,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 255,533 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $795,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 9.1% during the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 9,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,732,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at $818,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,413,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 99,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,518,000 after acquiring an additional 20,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 112,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 27,966 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $881.66, for a total transaction of $24,656,503.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 148,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,755,467.96. The trade was a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Saria Tseng sold 14,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $914.45, for a total value of $13,268,669.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 144,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,132,538.30. This trade represents a 9.13% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 78,443 shares of company stock worth $72,480,676 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. William Blair raised Monolithic Power Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $820.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,047.27.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $857.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $956.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $819.70. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $438.86 and a 12 month high of $1,123.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.33.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $737.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.66 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 73.17% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.06 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 15.93%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

