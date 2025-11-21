Seeds Investor LLC Sells 103 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. $GWW

Seeds Investor LLC lowered its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Seeds Investor LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 24 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 316.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 25 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GWW opened at $926.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $44.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.17. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $893.99 and a 1 year high of $1,227.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $960.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,009.08.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $10.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.26. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 49.63% and a net margin of 10.99%.The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. W.W. Grainger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 39.000-39.750 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $2.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $9.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.35%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GWW shares. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,035.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $975.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,006.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $1,018.00.

In related news, SVP Jonny M. Leroy sold 500 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $992.86, for a total transaction of $496,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 1,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,758,355.06. This trade represents a 22.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

