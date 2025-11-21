PayPoint (LON:PAY) Posts Earnings Results

PayPoint (LON:PAY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 29.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. PayPoint had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 30.78%.

PayPoint Trading Up 2.1%

PayPoint stock opened at GBX 523 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 696.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 726.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.52. The stock has a market cap of £332.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.93. PayPoint has a 12 month low of GBX 501 and a 12 month high of GBX 870.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Panmure Gordon restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 target price on shares of PayPoint in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPoint has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,100.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Nick Wiles acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 538 per share, for a total transaction of £134,500. Also, insider Lan Tu acquired 4,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 543 per share, for a total transaction of £24,809.67. Insiders acquired 29,603 shares of company stock worth $15,955,923 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

PayPoint Company Profile

PayPoint plc engages in the provision of payments and banking, shopping, and e-commerce services and products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: PayPoint and Love2shop. The PayPoint segment provides card payment services to retailers, including leased payment devices; EPoS; ATM cash machines; SIM cards sales; receipt advertising; bill payment services and cash top-ups to individual consumers; parcel delivery and collection services; retailer service fees solutions; and digital payment services, as well as cash through to digital services.

