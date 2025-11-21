Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Sells 23,688 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 698,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 23,688 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.9% of Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $76,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $31,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 396.7% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $117.04 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $123.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $493.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.95.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $57.55 billion during the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 59.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Melius began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.