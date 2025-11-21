Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Increases Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd grew its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $32,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 650.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 15 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MELI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,700.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,900.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,000.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,600.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,875.00 to $2,780.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,854.71.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,899.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,230.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,364.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.36, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.51. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,646.00 and a 52-week high of $2,645.22.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $8.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.88 by ($1.56). The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 41.35% and a net margin of 7.93%.The business’s revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

