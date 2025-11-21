Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Purchases New Position in IonQ, Inc. $IONQ

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 671,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,860,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of IonQ by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in IonQ by 180.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in IonQ by 237.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 54,797 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of IonQ by 983.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 102,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 93,008 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC grew its position in shares of IonQ by 13.6% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 12,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. 41.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IonQ alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

IONQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of IonQ from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on IonQ from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on IonQ in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on IonQ from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded IonQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

IonQ Price Performance

IONQ opened at $40.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.17. IonQ, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.88 and a 1-year high of $84.64.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($3.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($3.14). IonQ had a negative net margin of 1,836.32% and a negative return on equity of 127.06%. The company had revenue of $39.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. IonQ’s revenue for the quarter was up 221.5% compared to the same quarter last year. IonQ has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William J. Teuber, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.81 per share, for a total transaction of $109,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,496.53. This trade represents a 45.32% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul T. Dacier sold 4,175 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $185,370.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 114,454 shares in the company, valued at $5,081,757.60. This trade represents a 3.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,622 shares of company stock worth $4,931,896. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About IonQ

(Free Report)

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IonQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IonQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.