Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF $JAAA Shares Acquired by Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter worth $233,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,782 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 41.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 132.8% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 35,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 20,132 shares in the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JAAA opened at $50.67 on Friday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1-year low of $49.65 and a 1-year high of $51.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.65 and a 200-day moving average of $50.65.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.