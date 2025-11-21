Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Takes Position in Alkami Technology, Inc. $ALKT

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,190,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,884,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Alkami Technology by 27.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 29,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Alkami Technology by 176.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Alkami Technology Trading Down 0.2%

ALKT opened at $20.85 on Friday. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.71 and a 1-year high of $42.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -48.49 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alkami Technology ( NASDAQ:ALKT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.29). Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 10.63%.The company had revenue of $112.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Alkami Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Alkami Technology has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALKT. Citizens Jmp dropped their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research lowered shares of Alkami Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Alkami Technology from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alkami Technology

In other Alkami Technology news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 20,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $504,262.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 409,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,148,851.64. This trade represents a 4.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Prerna Sachdeva sold 2,967 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $73,462.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 66,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,635,670.36. This trade represents a 4.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alkami Technology Profile

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

