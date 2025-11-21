Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Makes New $33.84 Million Investment in Core Scientific, Inc. $CORZ

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,982,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,844,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Core Scientific by 96.5% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Core Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Core Scientific by 396.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Core Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Core Scientific by 192.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter.

Core Scientific Price Performance

NASDAQ CORZ opened at $15.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.79. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 101.07 and a beta of 6.59. Core Scientific, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $23.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Core Scientific ( NASDAQ:CORZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $81.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.18 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Friday, October 31st. Craig Hallum set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research lowered shares of Core Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. HC Wainwright upgraded Core Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley raised Core Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.39.

Insider Transactions at Core Scientific

In other Core Scientific news, Director Eric Stanton Weiss acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $107,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 226,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,873,770.50. The trade was a 2.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Core Scientific Company Profile

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

