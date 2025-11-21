Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Sells 16,246 Shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. $WLY

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lowered its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 169,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,246 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in John Wiley & Sons were worth $7,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in John Wiley & Sons by 36.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,874,000 after acquiring an additional 47,272 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 161,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,205,000 after purchasing an additional 39,710 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,744,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,111,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 155.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares in the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WLY shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of John Wiley & Sons in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of John Wiley & Sons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE WLY opened at $33.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.89. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.92 and a 52-week high of $53.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.65.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 27.31%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

John Wiley & Sons Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 7th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.78%.

John Wiley & Sons declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 25th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

John Wiley & Sons Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research, Learning, and Held for Sale or Sold. The Research segment consists of research publishing and research solutions. The Learning segment includes academic and professional reporting lines and consists of publishing and related knowledge solutions.

