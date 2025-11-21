Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Invests $15.49 Million in Calix, Inc $CALX

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of Calix, Inc (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 291,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,486,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Calix by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,204,683 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,077,000 after buying an additional 152,469 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in Calix by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 10,262 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Calix by 52.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,464 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 9,823 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Calix by 4.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,811 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its stake in Calix by 5.9% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 13,431 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calix Stock Performance

NYSE:CALX opened at $53.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.37. Calix, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.60 and a fifty-two week high of $71.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -444.28 and a beta of 1.44.

Insider Activity at Calix

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.10. Calix had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.78%.The company had revenue of $265.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Calix has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.350-0.410 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Calix, Inc will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Cory Sindelar sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $3,265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 76,555 shares in the company, valued at $4,999,041.50. This trade represents a 39.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 50,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total value of $3,267,000.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 540,000 shares of company stock valued at $34,699,800 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CALX. Zacks Research raised Calix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Calix from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Calix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Roth Capital set a $85.00 target price on shares of Calix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Calix in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

