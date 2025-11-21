Accenture PLC $ACN Shares Sold by Mediolanum International Funds Ltd

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lessened its stake in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 31,669 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for approximately 0.6% of Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Accenture were worth $52,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 8,148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Accenture by 7.0% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 436,202 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $130,376,000 after purchasing an additional 28,685 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 6.2% in the first quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 22,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in Accenture by 34.7% in the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Accenture by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 70,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $251.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised Accenture to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $280.00 target price on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ryoji Sekido sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.47, for a total transaction of $623,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,763.30. This represents a 64.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Manish Sharma sold 6,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,569.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,018.60. This trade represents a 78.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,319 shares of company stock worth $8,335,225. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of ACN stock opened at $241.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $244.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28. Accenture PLC has a 52-week low of $229.40 and a 52-week high of $398.35.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.34 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 11.02%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

