Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd Invests $49.91 Million in Light & Wonder, Inc. $LNW

Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd acquired a new stake in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 518,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,911,000. Light & Wonder accounts for about 20.7% of Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LNW. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Light & Wonder by 198.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Light & Wonder by 18.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on LNW. Zacks Research lowered shares of Light & Wonder from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on Light & Wonder from $122.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Light & Wonder in a report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Light & Wonder from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $108.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Light & Wonder from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Light & Wonder currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.14.

LNW opened at $91.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.33 and a 200-day moving average of $87.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.56 and a 12-month high of $113.94.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $841.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.97 million. Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 71.17% and a net margin of 10.89%.Light & Wonder’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Light & Wonder, Inc is a cross-platform global games company, which engages in the development of content and digital markets. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment includes the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of portfolio of gaming products and services.

