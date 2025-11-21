Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Has $60.12 Million Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lifted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 656,871 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350,386 shares during the period. Uber Technologies accounts for approximately 0.7% of Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $60,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 216,855 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $20,233,000 after purchasing an additional 29,359 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 13,006 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 4,204 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,859,136 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,258,756,000 after buying an additional 1,168,288 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 50.2% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 548,051 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $51,133,000 after buying an additional 183,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on UBER. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler set a $107.00 target price on Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.26.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 6.8%

Shares of UBER stock opened at $83.43 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.33 and a 52-week high of $101.99. The stock has a market cap of $173.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.05 and its 200-day moving average is $91.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $2.44. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 68.17% and a net margin of 33.54%.The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 300,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $28,611,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,132,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,010,721.28. The trade was a 20.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $10,038,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 171,558 shares in the company, valued at $17,220,992.04. The trade was a 36.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 570,750 shares of company stock valued at $55,682,535. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

