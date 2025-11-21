Prudential PLC Sells 64,130 Shares of Newmont Corporation $NEM

Prudential PLC lessened its holdings in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 64,130 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $12,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 534.7% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Newmont by 408.2% during the 2nd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in Newmont by 315.4% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Newmont by 274.1% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 92.3% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total value of $406,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 279,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,768,936.82. This represents a 1.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total transaction of $168,396.80. Following the sale, the director owned 34,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,816,517.44. This trade represents a 5.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,237 shares of company stock worth $906,799. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Newmont from $92.00 to $105.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, September 22nd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Cibc World Mkts raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.99.

Newmont Trading Down 6.3%

Shares of NEM opened at $81.98 on Friday. Newmont Corporation has a 1-year low of $36.86 and a 1-year high of $98.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.33.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 33.42% and a return on equity of 20.35%. Newmont’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Further Reading

