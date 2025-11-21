Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Updates Q4 2026 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.670-0.720 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $187.7 billion-$189.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $187.8 billion.

Walmart Price Performance

Walmart stock opened at $107.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.85. The stock has a market cap of $853.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.24, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart has a 12-month low of $79.81 and a 12-month high of $109.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $179.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.15 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.33, for a total transaction of $222,926.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 621,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,998,684.94. This represents a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total value of $1,414,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 892,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,241,073.20. The trade was a 1.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,888 shares of company stock valued at $13,835,383. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Apexium Financial LP raised its stake in Walmart by 2.5% in the third quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 6,562 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 19,993 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group raised its position in shares of Walmart by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 39,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,107,000 after acquiring an additional 10,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter worth approximately $5,659,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

