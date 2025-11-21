BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. $BBIO Shares Bought by Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BBIO. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Phoenix Financial Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $209,000. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, Director Andrew Lo sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.69, for a total value of $3,612,950.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 50,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,322,797.27. This trade represents a 52.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hannah Valantine sold 25,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total transaction of $1,683,727.88. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,212.55. This trade represents a 77.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 603,048 shares of company stock worth $37,702,289 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Down 1.4%

BBIO opened at $64.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.32. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.47 and a fifty-two week high of $69.48. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 1.39.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $120.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.71 million. The company’s revenue was up 4318.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.86) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BBIO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Leerink Partners set a $68.00 price target on BridgeBio Pharma and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.37.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

