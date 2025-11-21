NFP Retirement Inc. Has $336,000 Stock Position in Amphenol Corporation $APH

NFP Retirement Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,404 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. NFP Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Amphenol by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,743,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,098,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,092,282 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 639.0% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 8,758,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $574,500,000 after buying an additional 7,573,750 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth about $476,842,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 73.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,168,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $798,163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,998,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,166,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Trading Down 4.5%

NYSE:APH opened at $130.50 on Friday. Amphenol Corporation has a 12 month low of $56.45 and a 12 month high of $144.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.65.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The business’s revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Amphenol has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.280 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. Analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total transaction of $11,283,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 258,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.20, for a total transaction of $36,945,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 167,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,013,924. This trade represents a 60.61% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 1,123,270 shares of company stock valued at $152,357,247 over the last three months. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $154.00 price target on shares of Amphenol and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.54.

About Amphenol

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

