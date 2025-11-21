PKS Advisory Services LLC Has $521,000 Position in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

PKS Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PM. GDS Wealth Management raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 11.6% in the second quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 53,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,810,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Nicholas Wealth LLC. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5.5% during the second quarter. Nicholas Wealth LLC. now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 44.8% in the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 36,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after acquiring an additional 11,193 shares during the period. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE PM opened at $155.76 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.12 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The company has a market capitalization of $242.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.64 and its 200-day moving average is $167.47.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.33% and a negative return on equity of 122.14%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a $1.47 dividend. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PM

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.