PKS Advisory Services LLC Makes New $230,000 Investment in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

PKS Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 987 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 425.9% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 143.9% in the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.38.

Honeywell International Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $188.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $205.16 and its 200 day moving average is $217.49. The company has a market cap of $119.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $228.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 38.11% and a net margin of 15.07%.The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS. FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 50.16%.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $9,339,375.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,289,807.72. This represents a 80.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.